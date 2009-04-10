Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#1: Rethinking the Modern Church: Part I - The Added Parts
0:00
-17:39

#1: Rethinking the Modern Church: Part I - The Added Parts

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Apr 10, 2009

For further details on this subject, see Frank's ReChurch Series.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture