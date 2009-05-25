Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#10: God's Eternal Purpose - Frank at George Fox Seminary
0:00
-31:45

#10: God's Eternal Purpose - Frank at George Fox Seminary

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
May 25, 2009

Frank speaks at George Fox Seminary at the Recalibrate Conference with Dan Kimball, Leonard Sweet, Alan Hirsch, and MaryKate Morse.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture