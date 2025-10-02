Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that wants you to know that it takes more muscles to frown than to smile. That’s why happy people are so weak.

Before I dump today’s mind-bending “revelation” on you (cough), let me tell you about two resources that launched 10 years ago.

And yes, I’m going to mention them because apparently that’s what we do now. Turn every piece of content into a nostalgic victory lap.

I could pretend these resources are just “pretty good” or “somewhat helpful,” but that would be lying to you, and I respect you too much to lie.

The truth is, they’re genuinely valuable. Not in that fake, internet-guru, “this-will-change-your-life” way, but in the boring, actually-useful way that most people ignore because it doesn’t promise instant gratification.

But these two? They’re worth your time. Not because they’ll magically fix your problems (spoiler alert: nothing will), but because they’ll give you better problems to have.

In September 2015 – a decade ago -- The Deeper Christian Life Network launched. It’s become my most important resource for Christians who know in their bones there has to be more and who are serious about gaining access to that more, with others who are also on the deeper journey. You can check it out HERE.

Then in October 2015 – exactly 10 years ago – my Mastermind for pastors, preachers, and teachers launched. If you regularly preach and/or teach God’s word, you’ll definitely want to check it out and apply HERE.

Now then, let’s shift a gear and talk about 1,000 true supporters and 100 preachers.

1,000 True Supporters

If you are a creator, meaning you produce art, music, literature, courses, concerts, training events, seminars, blogs, and/or podcasts, etc. all you need is 1,000 true supporters to make a living.

For instance, suppose you’re a musician and you produce albums on Spotify and Amazon Music, or you’re an author and you self-publish your books, or you’re a painter and you sell your paintings on Etsy, or you’ve created a course to improve people’s lives -- you only need 1,000 true supporters to earn a decent income.*

A true supporter isn’t someone who likes your Instagram posts and calls it a day. They’re the slightly obsessive person who actually opens their wallet for your stuff.

Every album you produce? They buy it. Every book you write? It’s sitting on their shelf, probably with dog-eared pages because they’ve actually read it.

Every painting you’ve slapped your name on? They found wall space for it, even if their spouse thinks it clashes with the couch.

These are the people who subscribe to your newsletter and don’t immediately send it to their spam folder. They show up to your events, even those they must travel out of state to attend.

They’re basically your financial life support system disguised as “fans.”

But here’s the uncomfortable truth: these people are rarer than you think and more valuable than you realize. While everyone else is busy “supporting” you with free likes and shares on social media, true supporters are actually paying your rent (or mortgage).

They’re not just consuming your content. They’re investing in your ability to keep making it.

Most creators spend their time chasing thousands of casual followers when they should be paying attention to the handful of people who actually invest in their stuff.

Because let’s be candid. Engagement metrics don’t pay for groceries, but true supporters do.

1,000 of them. That’s all you need.

They’re also your spreaders, meaning they enthusiastically spread the word about your work and its impact it’s had on them with their family and friends. The result? Others who never heard of you or your work get blessed by it.

A Personal Word

While I DON’T make my living from my ministry, I’ve always found great encouragement from the “1,000 True Supporters” principle.

To my mind, having 1,000 true supporters of my work – which is all about The Eternal Purpose of God and the Fullness of Christ -- is far better than having five million “followers” who view it as just another voice, just another creation, just another resource that’s mostly crowded out by other voices.

The reason is that the 1,000 have been profoundly impacted, and they share that impact with others. And that’s why I create. The goal is impact.

Therefore, I’ll take a smaller number of true supporters any day over millions of casual social media “followers.”

100 Preachers

This brings me to John Wesley’s 100 preachers.

Wesley famously said, “Give me one hundred preachers who fear nothing but sin, and desire nothing but God, and I care not a straw whether they be clergymen or laymen; such alone will shake the gates of hell and set up the kingdom of heaven on Earth.”

That quote stirs me greatly.

Consequently, right now, I’m laying plans for a “connecting and equipping event” for 1,000 true supporters of the deeper journey as well as 100 preachers who are fearlessly preaching Christ.

These plans will require the help of a lead pastor in the United States.

Soooo …. if you’re a lead pastor in the USA reading this, and you’re genuinely interested in what I’m stewing on, send an email to authorfrankviola@gmail.com.

Be sure to include the link to your church along with a few other things, like your age and where you live in the country (city and state).

If you are NOT a lead pastor, but you know a leader pastor who resonates with my work since 2010 – which is for ALL Christians in ALL church forms and denominations – you are welcome to share this article directly with them, and they can write to the email address above if they’re interested.

Btw/ my new book that uniquely unlocks the New Testament is hitting home with scores of pastors, Bible study leaders, schools, and Christians who take God’s word seriously. Therefore, pastors who don’t yet have a copy will appreciate this resource and be helped by it, and I’d think, they’d be interested in discussing the connecting-equipping event.

Next Thursday, I’ll be sharing a cornerstone article I wrote recently called, “Beyond the Political Binary: Restoring the Gospel of the Kingdom.”

You don’t want to miss it. Especially if you’re interested in recent events that have taken place in the United States.

Until then.

Yours in His unfailing grace,

*This concept comes from Kevin Kelly with my own spin on it.