#103: Pressing Into the Kingdom
#103: Pressing Into the Kingdom

Sep 18, 2014

In Matthew, Jesus said "the kingdom of God suffers violence and the violent take it by force." What did He mean? In Luke, Jesus talks about “pressing into the kingdom.” In this stirring message, Frank sheds light on these perplexing texts with a powerful application for all Christians today.

