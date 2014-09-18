103: Pressing Into the Kingdom

In Matthew, Jesus said "the kingdom of God suffers violence and the violent take it by force." What did He mean? In Luke, Jesus talks about “pressing into the kingdom.” In this stirring message, Frank sheds light on these perplexing texts with a powerful application for all Christians today.
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes