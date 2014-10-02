Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#104: A Word to the Hardcore
Oct 02, 2014

Updated in 2017: Frank gives a word to the "hardcore" - those who are "all in" with respect to following the Lord - and he extends a personal invitation to two of his annual events. Note that the reference to Elijah begins in 1 Kings 18 but continues through 1 Kings 19.

