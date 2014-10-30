106: The Insurgency Began and You Missed It

This episode was updated in June 2018. Frank talks about the present Insurgence. The episode includes the first interview he did on the Insurgence (the gospel of the kingdom), a theme that is expanded in his new book INSURGENCE: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. A fitting music trailer by R.E.M. begins and ends the episode.
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola's groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
