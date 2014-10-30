Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#106: The Insurgency Began and You Missed It
#106: The Insurgency Began and You Missed It

Frank Viola
Oct 30, 2014

This episode was updated in June 2018. Frank talks about the present Insurgence. The episode includes the first interview he did on the Insurgence (the gospel of the kingdom), a theme that is expanded in his new book INSURGENCE: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. A fitting music trailer by R.E.M. begins and ends the episode.

