Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#107: How to End Spiritual Stagnation
0:00
-18:02

#107: How to End Spiritual Stagnation

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Nov 06, 2014

Frank Viola author talks about his book, Jesus Now, and during the course of the conversation, he discusses the hindrances to spiritual progress and how to end them.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture