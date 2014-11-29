Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#108: How Not to Receive Correction
#108: How Not to Receive Correction

Frank Viola
Nov 29, 2014

Frank talks about how a Christian should not receive correction from another believer. This is the other side of the conversation that he started in his article How Not to Give Correction.

