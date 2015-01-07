Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#110: Welcome to the Third Race
Jan 07, 2015

Frank Viola shares a powerful message from Ephesians 2 on "The Third Race." Delivered to a multiethnic church in Virginia. To get the entire series of messages on Ephesians, join the DCL Network | Master Classes Form and you'll be alerted when it reopens.

