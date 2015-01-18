Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#111: Gutless Wonders
0:00
-9:05

#111: Gutless Wonders

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Jan 18, 2015

Frank addresses a tragic problem in the Christian world today. Recorded in early December 2014.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture