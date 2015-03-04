Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#113: Things We Miss When Reading the Gospels
#113: Things We Miss When Reading the Gospels

Frank Viola
Mar 04, 2015

Frank and Mary DeMuth discuss elements we miss when reading the Gospels. They give a fresh presentation of Christ as they talk about their book The Day I Met Jesus: The Revealing Diaries of Five Women from the Gospels.

