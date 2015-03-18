Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#114: Diary of a Prostitute Who Loved Much
Mar 18, 2015

The story of the prostitute who loved Jesus extravagantly in the house of a pharisee. A reading from the book The Day I Met Jesus: The Revealing Diaries of Five Women from the Gospels, Chapter 2.

