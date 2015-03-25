Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#115: Christ Before Time
#115: Christ Before Time

Frank Viola
Mar 25, 2015

What was the Eternal Son doing before time? The Bible has a lot to say about this. This episode is a reading from Jesus: A Theography, Chapter 1. It presents what the Scriptures teach concerning what the Preincarnate Christ was doing before creation and how it benefits you.

