115: Christ Before Time

What was the Eternal Son doing before time? The Bible has a lot to say about this. This episode is a reading from Jesus: A Theography, Chapter 1. It presents what the Scriptures teach concerning what the Preincarnate Christ was doing before creation and how it benefits you.
