The Insurgence Podcast
#116: Meet the New Jacob
#116: Meet the New Jacob

Frank Viola
Apr 06, 2015

Reformed professor and radio talk show host Steve Brown at KeyLife interviews Frank Viola author and Mary DeMuth. Frank gives a powerful riff on the New Jacob (the 7th man) while Mary adds insights into how Jesus responds to the desperate.

