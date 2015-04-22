Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#117: Five Reasons Why You Should Have a Mentor
#117: Five Reasons Why You Should Have a Mentor

Apr 22, 2015

Frank speaks to his podcast subscribers about the 5 reasons why every Christian should have a mentor. He then answers a common question he receives from people who are interested in being mentored.

