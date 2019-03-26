Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#12: The Political System and the Kingdom
Frank Viola
Mar 26, 2019

In this episode, Frank and Jeffrey discuss the political system and the kingdom of God. Jacques Ellul has written, “Politics is the Church’s worst problem. It is her constant temptation, the occasion of her greatest disasters, the trap continually set for her by the Prince of this World.” This episode expands that statement and gives two alternative views about how kingdom citizens who have joined the Insurgence view voting. For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website

Show Notes

Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom

The Origins of Human Government and Hierarchy

Should an Insurgent Vote in Political Elections?

A Word About Political Elections

Identity Politics and the Kingdom of God

Frank's Gospel of the Kingdom Blog Series

