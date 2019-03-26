12: The Political System and the Kingdom

In this episode, Frank and Jeffrey discuss the political system and the kingdom of God. Jacques Ellul has written, “Politics is the Church’s worst problem. It is her constant temptation, the occasion of her greatest disasters, the trap continually set for her by the Prince of this World.” This episode expands that statement and gives two alternative views about how kingdom citizens who have joined the Insurgence view voting. For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website.
