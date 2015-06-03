120: Bad Christian: On Being Challenged

The boys from "Bad Christian" talk to Frank and his co-author Mary DeMuth about spiritual warfare, the future of the church, the difference between a challenge and an attack, a behind-the-scenes look at Pagan Christianity and The Day I Met Jesus, and several other subjects
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola's groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
