#120: Bad Christian: On Being Challenged
Jun 03, 2015

The boys from "Bad Christian" talk to Frank and his co-author Mary DeMuth about spiritual warfare, the future of the church, the difference between a challenge and an attack, a behind-the-scenes look at Pagan Christianity and The Day I Met Jesus, and several other subjects

