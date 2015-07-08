Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#122: A Ministry Dream Team
#122: A Ministry Dream Team

Frank Viola
Jul 08, 2015

Frank casts his vision of a ministry dream team and how it would benefit you, the body of Christ, and the world. This episode has been followed up and updated by a PDF document called My Vision for a Ministry Dream Team

