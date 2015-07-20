Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#123: Changing the Calculus of the Culture War
Jul 20, 2015

Frank gives an incisive look at how Christians should respond to the culture. Delivered at the Urbana Christian Festival in Illinois. His article How to Respond to the World's Narrative delves deeper into the subject.

