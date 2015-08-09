Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#124: Chat with Frank: Unsubscribers Crank Call In (Spoof)
0:00
-18:14

#124: Chat with Frank: Unsubscribers Crank Call In (Spoof)

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Aug 09, 2015

In a comical episode, the author's unsubscribers call in to "chat with Frank" using crank calls.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture