Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#125: Inspiration, Purists, Tourists, and Unveiling a New Network
0:00
-14:35

#125: Inspiration, Purists, Tourists, and Unveiling a New Network

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Aug 09, 2015

Frank puts the podcast on pause, but gives a riff on inspiration, purists vs. tourists, and he unveils (for the first time) The Deeper Christian Life Network.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture