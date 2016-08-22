Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#126: The Tabernacle of David
Aug 22, 2016

This is one of the most powerful messages Frank has ever delivered. The message is part of a series of conference messages called Exquisite Passion: A Deeper Journey into God's Eternal Purpose. To get the entire series, join The Deeper Christian Life Network.

