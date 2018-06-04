Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#128: Back to the Garden
0:00
-49:58

#128: Back to the Garden

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Jun 04, 2018

In this addenda, Frank unveils his new book INSURGENCE: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom by giving you the first part of the book in audio form. Note: the bonuses are no longer available.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture