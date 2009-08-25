Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#14: Reimagining Church Interview with Kenny Russell
#14: Reimagining Church Interview with Kenny Russell

Frank Viola
Aug 25, 2009

Kenny Russell (Gotta Life Radio) interviews Frank on the books "Reimagining Church" and "Pagan Christianity."

