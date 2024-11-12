Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#143: The Unheard Narrative of the Thief on the Cross
Nov 12, 2024

In this episode, Frank and Jared continue the commentary on every reference to the kingdom of God in the Gospels. This episode covers Luke 23:39-43. For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website

Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom

