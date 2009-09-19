Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#15: What is the Apostle's Doctrine?
0:00
-39:15

#15: What is the Apostle's Doctrine?

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Sep 19, 2009

Frank Viola shares on the apostles' doctrine that the early church held steadfastly to. Delivered in Charlotte, NC at an apostolic roundtable with Tony Fitzgerald, Marc Dupont, Wolfgang Simpson, Don Atkin, Jon Zens, and others. The article referenced, A Jesus Manifesto for the 21st Century, can be found here.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture