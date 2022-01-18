Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#151: When You Assemble Together (Radical Alert)
#151: When You Assemble Together (Radical Alert)

Frank Viola
Jan 18, 2022

Frank explores the gathering of the church as envisioned in the New Testament as well as the nature of New Testament prophecy. Delivered at an Organic Church Conference in Charlottesville, Virginia. His book Finding Organic Church is the follow-up to this message.

