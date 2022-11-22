175: I’ve Waited Years to Release This Song!

Lyrics to “In This Quiet Time With You”
The lamp is burning Lord in my inner man
The light softly glowing
The air still in the silence of my mind
I hear Your voice softly calling
As I behold Your glorious face
Here with a saint or two
I will be happy just to touch the heart I love
In this quiet time with You
Your peace is conquering this troubled heart of mine
My cup is overflowing
I read again between the lines upon each page
Your words of love they fill me
As I behold Your glorious face
Here with a saint or two
I will be happy just to touch the heart I love
In this quiet time with You
The fire is dying my lamp is growing dim
The shades of night are falling
Your morning light steals across my spirit now
Your presence never leaves me
As I behold Your glorious face
Here with a saint or two
I will be happy just to touch the heart I love
In this quiet time with You
And to be once again with you