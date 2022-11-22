175: I’ve Waited Years to Release This Song!

Lyrics to “In This Quiet Time With You”





The lamp is burning Lord in my inner man

The light softly glowing

The air still in the silence of my mind

I hear Your voice softly calling

As I behold Your glorious face

Here with a saint or two

I will be happy just to touch the heart I love

In this quiet time with You

Your peace is conquering this troubled heart of mine

My cup is overflowing

I read again between the lines upon each page

Your words of love they fill me

As I behold Your glorious face

Here with a saint or two

I will be happy just to touch the heart I love

In this quiet time with You

The fire is dying my lamp is growing dim

The shades of night are falling

Your morning light steals across my spirit now

Your presence never leaves me

As I behold Your glorious face

Here with a saint or two

I will be happy just to touch the heart I love

In this quiet time with You

And to be once again with you