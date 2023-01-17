178: For Her Hand He Was Crucified

Lyrics to “Ekklesia”
Well I’ve seen a woman whose beauty is beyond compare
Her garments are eternal and glory shines through her hair
She’s a Bride without blemish, she is holy, pure, and true
She’s the woman God has dreamed of, fragrant with heaven’s dew
And she is radiant with Life
A holy city, the Lamb’s Wife
She’s Ekklesia (Ekklesia)
She’s Ekklesia (Ekklesia)
Well she’s making herself ready for the marriage of the Lamb her Groom
And she is clothed with His image in the newness of Jerusalem
And for her hand He was crucified
And in His bosom she’ll abide
She’s Ekklesia (Ekklesia)
She’s Ekklesia (Ekklesia)
Bridge:
She came out of His side
She’s ekklesia
She came out of His side
She’s ekklesia
She’s the city of God
She’s ekklesia
She’s the city of God
She’s ekklesia
Ekk-le-sia, Ekk-le-sia
Out of His side
Bone of His bone
City of God