178: For Her Hand He Was Crucified

Lyrics to “Ekklesia”

Well I’ve seen a woman whose beauty is beyond compare

Her garments are eternal and glory shines through her hair

She’s a Bride without blemish, she is holy, pure, and true

She’s the woman God has dreamed of, fragrant with heaven’s dew

And she is radiant with Life

A holy city, the Lamb’s Wife

She’s Ekklesia (Ekklesia)

She’s Ekklesia (Ekklesia)

Well she’s making herself ready for the marriage of the Lamb her Groom

And she is clothed with His image in the newness of Jerusalem

And for her hand He was crucified

And in His bosom she’ll abide

She’s Ekklesia (Ekklesia)

She’s Ekklesia (Ekklesia)

Bridge:

She came out of His side

She’s ekklesia

She came out of His side

She’s ekklesia

She’s the city of God

She’s ekklesia

She’s the city of God

She’s ekklesia

Ekk-le-sia, Ekk-le-sia

Out of His side

Bone of His bone

City of God

