180: Stairway to Heaven (Radical Revision)

Lyrics to “The Romance of the Ages”

There's a lady who's pure

Hid in God she’s secure

And she’s waiting to wed her true Bridegroom

She is young and she’s free

Peerless worth she has seen

By His Word she is sure where she came from

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh





And she's wearing a white gown that’s spotless

There's no wrinkle no flaw

Found in Christ from before

The whole world ever came into being

New creation behold

Without blemish she glows

With His presence she shows forth His nature

Oooh, it makes me praise Him

Oooh, it makes me praise Him

She’s the pearl of great price

A dear treasure to Christ

And the Spirit is crying for marriage

Sterling beauty men see

By her light they’re set free

And her garments are fragrant with glory

Ooh, it makes me praise Him

Ooh, it makes me praise Him

When He died on that tree

Blood and water redeemed

And His side was the womb where she came from

And a new day will dawn

For all who stood long

And the angels will chorus with laughter

Oh whoa-whoa-whoa, oh-oh

She is the woman God has dreamed of

Before creation

The New Jerusalem is coming

The Lamb is ready to escort her

To His chamber

The Spirit’s calling her to join Him

And it makes me love Him

Oh, whoa

Her heart is captured by His beauty

And His glory

The Bridegroom’s calling her to join Him

Dear lady, can you sense His nearness?

He’s been waiting

The Lamb is ready to appear now

And now the drama it unfolds

All that the prophets had foretold

There stands a lady we all know



Who beams with light and is extolled

And all within her turns to gold

Exquisite stone and pearl from old

When she is one with Him at last

The Bride is ready for the Lamb

She’ll be His wife upon His throne

And she's waiting to wed her true Bridegroom

