180: Stairway to Heaven (Radical Revision)

Lyrics to “The Romance of the Ages”
There's a lady who's pure
Hid in God she’s secure
And she’s waiting to wed her true Bridegroom
She is young and she’s free
Peerless worth she has seen
By His Word she is sure where she came from
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
And she's wearing a white gown that’s spotless
There's no wrinkle no flaw
Found in Christ from before
The whole world ever came into being
New creation behold
Without blemish she glows
With His presence she shows forth His nature
Oooh, it makes me praise Him
Oooh, it makes me praise Him
She’s the pearl of great price
A dear treasure to Christ
And the Spirit is crying for marriage
Sterling beauty men see
By her light they’re set free
And her garments are fragrant with glory
Ooh, it makes me praise Him
Ooh, it makes me praise Him
When He died on that tree
Blood and water redeemed
And His side was the womb where she came from
And a new day will dawn
For all who stood long
And the angels will chorus with laughter
Oh whoa-whoa-whoa, oh-oh
She is the woman God has dreamed of
Before creation
The New Jerusalem is coming
The Lamb is ready to escort her
To His chamber
The Spirit’s calling her to join Him
And it makes me love Him
Oh, whoa
Her heart is captured by His beauty
And His glory
The Bridegroom’s calling her to join Him
Dear lady, can you sense His nearness?
He’s been waiting
The Lamb is ready to appear now
And now the drama it unfolds
All that the prophets had foretold
There stands a lady we all know
Who beams with light and is extolled
And all within her turns to gold
Exquisite stone and pearl from old
When she is one with Him at last
The Bride is ready for the Lamb
She’ll be His wife upon His throne
And she's waiting to wed her true Bridegroom