Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#194: The Five-Fold Ministry, Christian Celebrity, and God’s Power
0:00
-26:36

#194: The Five-Fold Ministry, Christian Celebrity, and God’s Power

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Sep 12, 2023

Rethinking the Five Fold Ministry

Finding Organic Church

Reimagining Church

48 Laws of Spiritual Power

The IXP Mastermind

Living by the Indwelling Life of Christ

Conference Messages

Donations

Sound effect intro credited to Royalty Free Music from Bensound

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture