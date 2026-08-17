20 Things the Blood of Jesus Does
Here are the 20 Things the Blood of Christ Does
It remits sins (Matt. 26:28 NKJV).
It gives life to those who consume it (John 6:53).
It causes us to dwell in Christ and Him in us (John 6:56).
It is the means by which Jesus purchased the church (Acts 20:28).
It is the means by which Jesus becomes our atonement through faith (Rom. 3:25).
It justifies us and saves us from God’s wrath (Rom. 5:9).
It redeems us (Eph. 1:7; 1 Pet. 1:18–19; Rev. 5:9).
It brings those who were far away from God near to Him (Eph. 2:13).
It grants us the forgiveness of sins (Col. 1:14).
It brings peace and reconciliation with God (Col. 1:20).
It has “obtained eternal redemption” for us (Heb. 9:12).
It cleanses our consciences from “dead works” to serve the living God (Heb. 9:14).
It is the means by which we enter the Most Holy Place with boldness (Heb. 10:19 NIV).
It “speaks a better word than the blood of Abel” (Heb. 12:24 NIV).
It sanctifies us (Heb. 13:12).
It makes us complete for “every good work” (Heb. 13:20–21 NKJV).
It “cleanses us from all sin” (1 John 1:7).
It bears witness in the earth along with the Spirit and the water (1 John 5:8 KJV).
It is the means by which Jesus washes us (Rev. 1:5; 7:14 KJV).
It is the means by which we overcome the accuser of the brethren (Rev. 12:10–11).
Thank God for the “precious blood” of Christ (1 Pet. 1:19), the “sprinkled blood” of Christ (Heb. 12:24), the blood of “the new covenant” (Luke 22:20), the “blood of the eternal covenant” shed for us (Heb. 13:20).
“The life … is in the blood” (Lev. 17:11).
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This article is an excerpt from my book, Jesus Now: Unveiling the Present-Day Ministry of Christ. The book includes many lists like this one while highlighting the 7 aspects of Christ’s present-day ministry.