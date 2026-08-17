Here are the 20 Things the Blood of Christ Does

It remits sins (Matt. 26:28 NKJV).

It gives life to those who consume it (John 6:53).

It causes us to dwell in Christ and Him in us (John 6:56).

It is the means by which Jesus purchased the church (Acts 20:28).

It is the means by which Jesus becomes our atonement through faith (Rom. 3:25).

It justifies us and saves us from God’s wrath (Rom. 5:9).

It redeems us (Eph. 1:7; 1 Pet. 1:18–19; Rev. 5:9).

It brings those who were far away from God near to Him (Eph. 2:13).

It grants us the forgiveness of sins (Col. 1:14).

It brings peace and reconciliation with God (Col. 1:20).

It has “obtained eternal redemption” for us (Heb. 9:12).

It cleanses our consciences from “dead works” to serve the living God (Heb. 9:14).

It is the means by which we enter the Most Holy Place with boldness (Heb. 10:19 NIV).

It “speaks a better word than the blood of Abel” (Heb. 12:24 NIV).

It sanctifies us (Heb. 13:12).

It makes us complete for “every good work” (Heb. 13:20–21 NKJV).

It “cleanses us from all sin” (1 John 1:7).

It bears witness in the earth along with the Spirit and the water (1 John 5:8 KJV).

It is the means by which Jesus washes us (Rev. 1:5; 7:14 KJV).