208: Uncommon Advice for Christian Leaders and Creators: Part I

Part 1 of Josh Khachadourian’s interview with Frank. This episode covers trends in Christianity, superficial spirituality vs. the deeper Christian life, productivity hacks and distractions, the studio life vs. the industrial life, dealing with discouragement.

Preface from Frank for this episode: “I was a guest on a show tailored to Christian men in ministry and business. In it, I discussed what I believe to be critical insights for all leaders and creators, both women and men. While the context was faith-based, the substance is universal. And while the specific podcast I was interviewed on was geared toward men, the advice is for everyone. The interview contains some of my best advice for those making a ruckus – ministers, writers, teachers, musicians, artists, teachers, spiritual leaders, etc.”

