210: Uncommon Advice for Christian Leaders and Creators: Part III

Part 3 of Josh Khachadourian’s interview with Frank. This episode covers failure and reassurance, handling compliments and criticisms, how to reframe failure and learn from it, the necessity for investing in training, mentor/mentee relationships, a critical resource for authors, bloggers, creators.

Preface from Frank for this episode: “I was a guest on a show tailored to Christian men in ministry and business. In it, I discussed what I believe to be critical insights for all leaders and creators, both women and men. While the context was faith-based, the substance is universal. And while the specific podcast I was interviewed on was geared toward men, the advice is for everyone. The interview contains some of my best advice for those making a ruckus – ministers, writers, teachers, musicians, artists, teachers, spiritual leaders, etc.”

