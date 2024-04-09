Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#211: Uncommon Advice for Christian Leaders and Creators: Part IV
0:00
-16:29

#211: Uncommon Advice for Christian Leaders and Creators: Part IV

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Apr 09, 2024

Part 4 of Josh Khachadourian’s interview with Frank. This episode covers how to deal with criticism, the three types of critics, when you know it’s time to write a book, Frank’s favorite books in his catalog, the main pieces of advice for Christians who want to make an impact in the world, the revolutionary kingdom message, how to find a mentor.

Preface from Frank for this episode: “I was a guest on a show tailored to Christian men in ministry and business. In it, I discussed what I believe to be critical insights for all leaders and creators, both women and men. While the context was faith-based, the substance is universal. And while the specific podcast I was interviewed on was geared toward men, the advice is for everyone. The interview contains some of my best advice for those making a ruckus – ministers, writers, teachers, musicians, artists, teachers, spiritual leaders, etc.” 

48 Laws of Spiritual Power

Frank’s Book Catalog

The Insurgence Podcast

Mentoring Articles & Audios

The IXP Mastermind

Donations

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture