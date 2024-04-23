Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#212: Things You’ve Never Heard About the Bible (Spoof)
Frank Viola
Apr 23, 2024

Frank features a Bible-based preacher (and self-professed scholar) who gives an interesting discourse on Paul of Tarsus in the New Testament. Namely, the bad things Paul did, the good things Paul did, and the things that Paul did that were neither good nor bad. One of the biblical references the preacher cites is 1 Corinthians 9:27 in the NASB (1977 version) which reads, “But I buffet my body and make it my slave, lest possibly, after I have preached to others, I myself should be disqualified.”

