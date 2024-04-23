212: Things You’ve Never Heard About the Bible (Spoof)

Frank features a Bible-based preacher (and self-professed scholar) who gives an interesting discourse on Paul of Tarsus in the New Testament. Namely, the bad things Paul did, the good things Paul did, and the things that Paul did that were neither good nor bad. One of the biblical references the preacher cites is 1 Corinthians 9:27 in the NASB (1977 version) which reads, “But I buffet my body and make it my slave, lest possibly, after I have preached to others, I myself should be disqualified.”
Frank Viola's groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day.
