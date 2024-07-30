219: Candid Q & A about Church and Ministry: Part V

Frank and Jared field questions about church and ministry. This is the fifth part of a series.

Questions answered are: How do you respond to criticism? What is the most difficult aspect of ministry for you? I’m a 35-year old lead pastor and I’m interested in your IXP Mastermind. Can you tell me about it? The research shows that the majority of pastors in the US suffer from depression, and from my experience in ministry, this is true. What would you say to a pastor struggling with depression?

48 Laws of Spiritual Power

Frank’s Book Catalog

The Deeper Christian Life Network

The IXP Mastermind

Most Christian Leaders Have No Clue About …

If You’re a Pastor, You Need to Read This!