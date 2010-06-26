Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#22: Christian Books Interviews Frank on Jesus Manifesto
0:00
-37:15

#22: Christian Books Interviews Frank on Jesus Manifesto

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Jun 26, 2010

Christian Books interviews Frank on the book "Jesus Manifesto." For more on the book, go to http://www.theJesusManifesto.com

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture