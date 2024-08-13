Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#220: Candid Q & A about Church and Ministry: Part VI
Frank Viola
Aug 13, 2024

Frank and Jared field questions about church and ministry. This is the sixth part of a series. Questions answered are: How do I stay energized and avoid burnout in this demanding vocation? I have listened to many of your podcasts and read many of your books but I'd like to make an observation and ask a question. Why is it that nearly all of your podcast conversation partners are "lead pastors" or seminary graduates instead of actual practitioners of the things you teach and emphasize in most of your books and teachings. Why don’t you do episodes on organic church life?

