220: Candid Q & A about Church and Ministry: Part VI

Frank and Jared field questions about church and ministry. This is the sixth part of a series. Questions answered are: How do I stay energized and avoid burnout in this demanding vocation? I have listened to many of your podcasts and read many of your books but I'd like to make an observation and ask a question. Why is it that nearly all of your podcast conversation partners are "lead pastors" or seminary graduates instead of actual practitioners of the things you teach and emphasize in most of your books and teachings. Why don’t you do episodes on organic church life?
Frank Viola's groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
