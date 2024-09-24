Frank Viola is interviewed by Bob Dutko on the gospel of the kingdom, the Insurgence, and the politics of Jesus. A challenge to both the conservative right and the progressive left.
#223: The Conservative Right, the Progressive Left, and the Politics of Jesus
Sep 24, 2024
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
