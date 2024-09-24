Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#223: The Conservative Right, the Progressive Left, and the Politics of Jesus
Sep 24, 2024

Frank Viola is interviewed by Bob Dutko on the gospel of the kingdom, the Insurgence, and the politics of Jesus. A challenge to both the conservative right and the progressive left.

For details, go to Insurgence.org.

