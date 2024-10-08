Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#224: Frank Interviews a Famous Pastor in America (Spoof)
Oct 08, 2024

The pastor, whose notable sermon was featured on episode #212 (“Things You've Never Heard About the Bible”), joins Frank in the studio to be grilled with incisive questions. Be sure to listen to the very end where the interview takes a tragic turn. Following the interview, Frank takes calls from listeners.

Things You’ve Never Heard About the Bible (Spoof)

