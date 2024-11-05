Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#226: The Subtlety of God's Presence
0:00
-14:46

#226: The Subtlety of God's Presence

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Nov 05, 2024

An excerpt from one of the messages Frank delivered at the 2018 Deeper Christian Life Conference. The theme of the conference was BEAUTIFUL PURSUIT: Lessons on Knowing the Lord. Gain access to it at The Deeper Christian Life Network.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture