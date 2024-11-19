Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#227: Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom
0:00
-46:18

#227: Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Nov 19, 2024

The Gospel of the Kingdom. In this video, Eric Metaxas introduces the topic which is followed by an introduction by Frank Viola along with several chapters from "INSURGENCE: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom." For details, go to Insurgence.org.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture