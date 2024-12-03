Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#228: The Race Card of Jesus Christ
Dec 03, 2024

Substance TV interviews Frank on racism, attacking subversive books, the gospel of the kingdom, the progressive left, the conservative right, and water baptism. Originally aired in 2018. For details, see Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom.

