The Insurgence Podcast
#229: How Do You Hear the Voice of Jesus Today?
#229: How Do You Hear the Voice of Jesus Today?

Frank Viola
Dec 17, 2024

How does Jesus Christ speak today and how do you recognize His voice? These are the questions that Frank Viola answers in this fascinating interview. To learn more about the book mentioned in the interview, go to JesusSpeaks.me

Insurgence: http://Insurgence.org
Frank's A-List Blog: http://frankviola.org
Podcast: http://frankviola.info/podcast
Kingdom Website: http://GospeloftheKingdom.com

