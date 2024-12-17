How does Jesus Christ speak today and how do you recognize His voice? These are the questions that Frank Viola answers in this fascinating interview. To learn more about the book mentioned in the interview, go to JesusSpeaks.me
Insurgence: http://Insurgence.org
Frank's A-List Blog: http://frankviola.org
Podcast: http://frankviola.info/podcast
Kingdom Website: http://GospeloftheKingdom.com
#229: How Do You Hear the Voice of Jesus Today?
Dec 17, 2024
How does Jesus Christ speak today and how do you recognize His voice? These are the questions that Frank Viola answers in this fascinating interview. To learn more about the book mentioned in the interview, go to JesusSpeaks.me
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes