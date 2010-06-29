Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#26: A Sober Word to the Simple Church, House Church, and Missional Church
0:00
-1:02:41

Frank Viola
Jun 29, 2010

Frank's introduction of the "Reimagining Church" Conference in Canada. The rest of the audios will be published in the future. Join Frank's course catalog wait list to be notified about the release of new audio series.

