Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that occasionally shows up Friday just to test your loyalty.

First a testimonial and then a prayer request, followed by news about new conference messages.

TESTIMONIAL

Yesterday, I returned home from spending four days with a small group of lead pastors and Bible teachers at a high-level Mastermind called “The Insurgence Experience Mastermind.”

It’s was intense. The group spent the early mornings together with the Lord and in pairs. We then had a morning session where we all met together, a spiritual exercise in the afternoon, lunches in groups, an afternoon meeting, dinner together, and then an evening meeting.

We encountered the Lord, had rich fellowship, experienced personal breakthroughs in life and ministry, and had lots of laughter.

Most of the leaders were in their 30s and 40s. It was incredible that these leaders were from different Christian camps and denominations, but they immediately bonded in Christ like family.

Here are a few early testimonials.

“The Insurgence Experience Mastermind was one of the most intensive, spiritually life-altering programs I have ever been a part of. Frank Viola’s ministry to ministers is not only insightful, but empowering, leaving a transformational impact that will last a lifetime. I highly recommend being a part of this life changing collective.”

Jeremias Alicea, Lead Pastor

“There’s nothing quite like the Insurgence Experience Mastermind. From the very beginning, you’re constantly encountering fresh insights into Jesus. The connections I’ve made are invaluable, and the knowledge I’ve gained far surpasses the cost of attending. Frank’s anointing is incredibly authentic and impactful. I highly recommend this experience, especially for anyone leading the Lord’s people.”

Matthew Hammersky, Lead Pastor

“I highly recommend the IXP Mastermind with Frank Viola. Leave all expectations at home because you have never experienced anything like this. You will leave a changed person with a deeper, more “fired-up relationship” with Jesus. It’s a small intimate event with big impact.”

Ron Pagliarulo, Bible Teacher

“Like many Christian leaders, my schedule can feel overwhelming at times. Nevertheless, there are times when we need to step back, reflect, and refuel so we can return with a powerful refreshment. The IXP Mastermind with Frank Viola is one of those experiences worth clearing your schedule for. What a beautiful mixture of worship, teaching, camaraderie, and love.”

Steve Harnett, Senior Pastor

I am profoundly grateful to the Lord for His blessing on our time.

I’m holding another Insurgence Experience Mastermind (the “IXP” as the cool kids call it) in 2026.

We’re almost full, but we have spots left still.

If you’re a lead pastor, assistant pastor, youth minister, preacher, or Bible teacher, go HERE for details and apply. (A new photo of all of us this past week was uploaded on the page.)

If you apply and you’re selected, you’ll receive an invite by email – as long as there is still room – so don’t delay. I wish every lead pastor in America and Canada who is in their 30s and early 40s would apply.

If all attended, I believe we’d see a revolution in the body of Christ. It’s a genuine game changer. That statement is based on the many testimonials of the leaders who attended this year and in years past (you can read their own words on the application page).

I may not have another one in 2027. So now is your chance to get in on an experience that has changed countless lives.

PRAYER REQUEST

Soon, I’ll be traveling to Michigan to speak in a conference. After that, I’ll be speaking in a number of different meetings while there as well as recording some new episodes for The Insurgence Podcast with one of my conversation partners for fourteen of the episodes—John Nugent.

That’s the plan, God willing.

I desire your prayers as I’ll be ministering quite a bit while there. I plan to record some of the messages and upload them to the Christ is All podcast.

I’m excited about what the Lord has given me to share, but I’m always in “fear and trembling” of myself, and heavily dependent on the Lord’s power and anointing (see 1 Corinthians 2:1-5).

Therefore, your prayers are greatly appreciated – prayers for protection, anointing, receptive hearts, and massive impact.

For God’s glory and the gain of the body of Christ.

Thank you!

NEW CONFERENCE MESSAGES

We continue to add new conference messages on the Conference Messages page. Several new talks were recently added.

I’m a firm believer that God uses spoken ministry just as much – or perhaps more – than He does written ministry. For this reason, we’ve added over 60 of the most impactful messages all on one page for easy access.

Go here to access the Conference Messages page.

Thank you for your prayer support. It is critical for impactful ministry.

Until next Thursday,

Your brother,

fv

--

