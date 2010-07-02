Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#30: The Untold Story of the New Testament Church (New Edition)
0:00
-5:40

#30: The Untold Story of the New Testament Church (New Edition)

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Jul 02, 2010

Updated and recorded February 2025: Frank gives a fresh update on the rewritten revision and expansion of his first published book - The Untold Story of the New Testament Church. The new edition (Revised and Expanded) has a white cover with beautiful brushstrokes on the borders. Be sure to listen to the whole episode, it's only 5 minutes long. You can get details on the new edition of the book at TheUntoldStory.net.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture