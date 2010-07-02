30: The Untold Story of the New Testament Church (New Edition)

Updated and recorded February 2025: Frank gives a fresh update on the rewritten revision and expansion of his first published book - The Untold Story of the New Testament Church. The new edition (Revised and Expanded) has a white cover with beautiful brushstrokes on the borders. Be sure to listen to the whole episode, it's only 5 minutes long. You can get details on the new edition of the book at TheUntoldStory.net.
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes