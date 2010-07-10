Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#33: Igniting the Heart for Christ (Beyond the Bait & Switch Gospel)
#33: Igniting the Heart for Christ (Beyond the Bait & Switch Gospel)

Frank Viola
Jul 10, 2010

In this interview, Frank Viola discusses what he calls "the bait & switch gospel" and unveils the glories of Jesus. To read "A Jesus Manifesto for the 21st Century," go here.

