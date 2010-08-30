Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#36: Nomad Podcast Interviews Frank on the Organic Church
0:00
-39:06

#36: Nomad Podcast Interviews Frank on the Organic Church

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Aug 30, 2010

Nomad Podcast Interviews Frank Viola on the organic expression of the church

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture